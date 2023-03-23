Hopes that key Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympics venue the SoFi Stadium had of hosting the 2026 men's FIFA World Cup final have been thrown into doubt due to concerns over the size of the pitch.

Los Angeles was last year named as one of 16 host cities for the expanded tournament in 2026, which is set to be held in Canada and Mexico as well as the United States.

The SoFi Stadium can hold 70,240 spectators, which is expandable to just over 100,000 for major events.

It had been viewed as a likely candidate for the 2026 World Cup final, but British newspaper The Times reports that its pitch may be up to 63 feet short of the width required.

While the pitch could be expanded, this would require seats to be removed, and the SoFi Stadium is already short of FIFA's required capacity of at least 80,000 to stage men's international football's biggest match.

Two other venues in the US which were chosen to host World Cup matches have a capacity exceeding 80,000 - the MetLife Stadium near New York City and AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

At 87,523, 1970 and 1986 World Cup final host venue the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City has the largest capacity of the selected venues, but the US is expected to host the semi-finals and final.

insidethegames has asked FIFA for a comment.

Venues for specific matches for the 2026 World Cup are yet to be finalised, although the final has been scheduled for July 19.

The tournament is set to be the first featuring 48 teams, up from 32 who have qualified since 1998.

FIFA shelved plans for 16 groups of three in the group stage, although its 12 groups of four system is set to require 104 matches to be played at the tournament, up from 64.

The SoFi Stadium is the world's most expensive stadium at an estimated $5.5 billion (£4.5 billion/€5.0 billion), and opened in September 2020.

It is home to National Football League sides the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and held the 2022 Super Bowl.

It is set to stage the Los Angeles 2028 Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and this year's Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football Gold Cup final.