FIFA has started announced the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, set to be held across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The western region cities were the first to be announced and are Vancouver in Canada, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles in the United States and Guadalajara in Mexico.

The central region cities were next to be announced and are Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston in the United States and Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico.

Finally, cities in the eastern region were announced and these are Toronto in Canada, Austin, Philadelphia, Miami and New Jersey in the United States.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the process to select host cities as "the most competitive" for a FIFA World Cup.

Those to miss out are Edmonton in Canada as well as Denver, Nashville, Boston, Washington, Orlando in the United States.

