Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games venue SoFi Stadium is set to host the final of the 2023 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup.

The decider of CONCACAF's flagship national team event has been confirmed for July 16 following the start of the tournament's group stage on June 24.

The United States also hosted last year's tournament, with matches played in Dallas, Arlington, Paradise, Glendale, Orlando, Austin, Houston, Frisco, and Kansas City.

"SoFi Stadium is a world class venue and Los Angeles has hosted so many iconic Gold Cup moments, making this stadium a fantastic choice to stage our 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Final," said CONCACAF President and FIFA vice-president, Victor Montagliani.

"This competition continues to deliver on and off the pitch, with last year's expanded edition showcasing outstanding football combined with passionate support from fans from all corners of our wonderful region."

Having previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984, Los Angeles is due to become the third city to stage the event three times after London and Paris.

However, it will be the first time that the SoFi Stadium has been involved in the Games following its 2020 opening date.

It is set to host football events and is due to host elements of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"The Los Angeles region has a celebrated history of hosting iconic soccer matches, and we look forward to adding to that legacy when we welcome CONCACAF's Gold Cup Final to SoFi Stadium on July 16, 2023," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

"Over the next few years, SoFi Stadium will be home to some of the world’s biggest soccer matches, and we are excited to host an international audience for the Gold Cup, a premier soccer event in the region."

Next year's event is due to be the seventh time that the Gold Cup final has been played in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area and first in over a decade.

The LA Memorial Coliseum hosted four Gold Cup Finals – in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2000 - while Pasadena's Rose Bowl hosted in 2002 and 2011.