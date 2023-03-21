Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo claimed his fourth straight win in the sprint free at the International Ski and Snowboard World Cup in Tallinn, as he closes in on the 2022-2023 overall World Cup title with two events left.

Klæbo finished with a time of 2mins 14.35secs, which was good enough to bag him his 18th win of the season.

In second place was France's Lucas Chanavat, finished second to grab his second podium finish of the season, with his last one being on December 17 2022, where he finished third in Davos.

Taking third place was Klæbo's compatriot Even Northug, who finished in the top three for the first time since December 3.

Klæbo remains top of the overall standings with 2,482 points, with Norwegian teammate Pål Golberg in second with 2,061 and Italy's Federico Pellegrino in third with 1,551 points.

Kristine Stavås Skistad won her second straight event on the Cross-Country World Cup circuit ©Getty Images

On the women's side, Kristine Stavås Skistad gave Norway another win as she crossed the finish line in 2:34.58 to claim her second straight victory and her fourth overall.

Behind her for the second straight event was Sweden's Jonna Sundling, who was only 0.13 seconds from her third win of the season.

Taking third was Nadine Faehndrich of Switzerland, who is on the podium for the first time since December 17, when she won the sprint free.

The next World Cup event is due to take place in Lahti, Finland on March 25 and 26.