Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo won the men's sprint classic, while Kristine Stavås Skistad secured a win in the women's race at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World Cup on home snow in Drammen.

Klæbo, a three-time World Cup winner, finished in a time of 2min 31.068sec, which marked his 16th win of the season, as he sits top of the overall standings with 2158 points.

Finishing second and 1.79 seconds behind him was fellow Norwegian Erik Valnes, who is on the podium for the first time this season.

Frenchman Richard Jouve, who finished first twice this season, ended 2.13 seconds behind the leader, which was good enough for third.

On the women's side, Skistad won her second event of the season, finishing in a time of 2:49:39.

Winning in her hometown 🎉



1️⃣ Kristine Stavås Skistad

2️⃣ Jonna Sundling

3️⃣ Tiril Udnes Weng #fiscrosscountry #drammen pic.twitter.com/48pI3h6Sjf — FIS Cross-Country (@FISCrossCountry) March 14, 2023

Sweden's Jonna Sundling secured second, finishing just 1.22 seconds behind Skistad to earn her fourth podium finish of the season, which includes three times on the top spot.

Taking third was Norway's Tiril Udnes Weng, who has finished in that position six times this season, along with being first once and second twice.

She was 1.83 seconds away from top spot.

Weng is currently first in the overall standings with 1,733 points, with Jessie Diggins of the United States in second with 1,586 and Finland's Kerrttu Niskanen in third with 1,526.

The FIS Cross-Country World Cup circuit is due to continue in Falun, Sweden on March 17, with the 10 kilometre classic discipline for for both men and women.



