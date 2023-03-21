Russia negotiate with UEFA and FIFA to retain rights to participate in international football competitions

The Russian Football Union (RFU) are negotiating with FIFA and UEFA to retain eligibility to participate in competitions with friendlies already lined up.

The Russian team will play a friendly match against Iran in Tehran on March 23 and are also due to face Iraq on March 26 in the city of Saint Petersburg.

They will also be participating in the Championship of the Central Asian Football Association, which will involve Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, and is due to be held from June 9 to 21 in Bishkek and Tashkent.

FIFA and UEFA were both on the list of sports associations that banned the Russians for the invasion of Ukraine on February 21 2022.

The ban was imposed exactly one week later on February 28.

The Russian national team were due to face Poland in a qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the winner going on to face Sweden for a spot in the finals, but the ban took effect before the match and Poland got a pass through the round.

Russia were disqualified from the 2022 World Cup when they were two wins away from claiming a spot ©Getty Images

Since the ban, the Russian national football team have participated in three friendlies, defeating Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in Bishkek and drawing with Tajikistan in Dushanbe and Uzbekistan in Tashkent, with both matches ending goalless.

Denis Rogachev, the RFU deputy secretary general, spoke on the current state of the national team in a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports.

"The activity of the national team is not frozen," Rogachev said, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"It has suffered greatly, we do not experience a flow of people who want to play with us.

"This is a very difficult negotiation process, negotiations are underway to participate in the Championship of the Central Asian Football Association in June.

"We have retained corporate rights to participate in FIFA and UEFA, but we are negotiating with colleagues about a phased return to competition.

"I can’t add anything new.

The RFU had an appeal to return to FIFA and UEFA rejected by the CAS in May 2022 ©Getty Images

"A working group has been created, a negotiation process is underway with UEFA and FIFA on a phased return.

"A FIFA Congress was held in Africa, and there will be elections of the UEFA President, which we will attend.

"The process of restoring our rights as a priority option provides for keeping us in European football, but all scenarios are being considered."

The RFU attempted to appeal to overturn the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but failed to meet the deadline for the filing of the complaint.

The CAS already rejected the return of Russia to tournaments in May 2022 after a majority vote by members on the matter.

The 2018 World Cup hosts will be looking to return to international competitions, as well as competitions for their club teams such as the UEFA Champions League.