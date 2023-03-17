Russian football team to play in inaugural CAFA Championship in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Russia will take part in the inaugural Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship, to be held in Bishkek and Tashkent - the respective capitals of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan - this summer.

They are set to compete along with teams from Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and one other Asian country.

Russia has been banned from competing in international tournaments by FIFA since the country's invasion in February 2022 of Ukraine and missed out on the opportunity to compete at the World Cup in Qatar.

They have also been banned from taking part in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

But, because FIFA rating points are not due to be on offer at the tournament, Russia will be permitted to take part in the event organised by CAFA, one of five regional associations of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

It follows discussions last year between Russia and the AFC.

Russia appeared to be on the verge of resigning from UEFA and joining the AFC but talks were paused for the Russian Football Union (RFU) to hold further talks with the European governing body.

Russia has found itself frozen out of international football since the country's invasion last year of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Alisher Urunov, vice-president of the Football Federation of Tajikistan, believes the presence of Russia will help raise awareness of the CAFA Championship, due to take place between June 9 and 21.

"The participation of the Russian team will certainly increase interest in the tournament, its status," he told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"There will be more fans to follow.

"It's great that most of the participating teams are from the countries of the former Soviet Union, it's always been interesting. who in the recent past played in the same championship will play in the tournament, this brings people together, which is very important."

The former head coach of the Russian national team, Valery Gazzaev, believes that the team should take the opportunity to play in an international tournament.

"I think, given the fact that we are in isolation and cannot play in European competitions, we need to participate in this tournament," Gazzaev toldTASS.

"This is also an international experience, especially since the Iranian team, which took part in the World Cup, will play there."

Iran are among the other countries set to take part in the Central Asian Football Association this summer ©Getty Images

Roman Pavlyuchenko, a member of the Russian team that finished third in the 2008 European Championships, believes participation in Asian football tournaments will help preserve the national team.

"It seems to me that participation in such matches will be good both for the country and for the players,” the former Spartak Moscow and Tottenham Hotspur striker told TASS.

"I think there will be interest in our country too, they will watch.

"Of course, you don’t need to move to Asia, but to host some matches and participate - why and no?

"As long as there is such an opportunity, we must use it.

“If we don’t play with such rivals, then we will lose the national team."

Since being banned by FIFA, the Russian team has played friendly matches against CAFA teams Kyrgyzstan, in Bishkek, winning 2-1, against Tajikistan in Dushanbe in November and against Uzbekistan in Tashkent, with both matches finishing goalless.

Russia are due to play a friendly against Iran in Tehran on March 23.