Cocoyea the leatherback turtle has been named the mascot for the Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

The mascot was unveiled by Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe on Commonwealth Day, which was celebrated on Monday (March 13).

Local Organising Committee members, British High Commissioner Harriet Cross, and representatives of the Embassies of Jamaica and India were present at the unveiling at the Rootsyard, at the Trinidad Theater Workshop in St Clair.

"I am delighted to be here with colleagues from across the Commonwealth to celebrate Commonwealth Day, in this Year of Youth when we are hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games," Cudjoe said.

"We are working on delivering a spectacular staging of the Games - one that will be an inspiration for young people across the Commonwealth and a wonderful showcase of our beautiful islands."

"I am particularly thrilled to have the honour of unveiling Cocoyea, the mascot for Trinbago 2023, and applaud the creativity of eight year old Djibril Annisette, a brilliant student of the British Academy.

"Cocoyea perfectly reflects the spirit of the Games and the eclectic culture of Trinidad and Tobago."

Cocoyea was designed based on the creation of local artist Djibril Annisette from Port of Spain.

The youngster's art won a competition run for school children by the hosts.

A team of designers created the final piece, inspired from Annisette's design.

Cocoyea represents resilience in the face of difficulty.

The leatherback turtle is crucial to Trinidad and Tobago for its ecological, economic and cultural significance.

The shell of the mascot has elements of the national instrument called the pan.

"Cocoyea, Djibril's wonderful interpretation of a leatherback turtle, is set to be one of the stars of the Games," Diane Henderson, Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association President, said.

"Just as the leatherback turtle comes from all over the world to our beaches, so too are all the visitors coming to our shores.

"It aptly reflects the people of Trinidad and Tobago's hospitable nature, a sense of fun and love of sport.

"We can't wait to see the energy, enthusiasm and enjoyment Cocoyea will bring, during and in the lead-up to Trinbago 2023."

The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games is the seventh edition of the event and is scheduled to be held from August 4 to 11.