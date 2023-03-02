Trinidad and Tobago invest in sports participation as part of 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

Officials in Trinidad and Tobago have received a six-figure funding boost to help increase participation in sport before the Caribbean nation stages this year's Commonwealth Youth Games.

The country’s Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe distributed TTD$800,000 (£99,000/$118,000/€111,000) to boost youth participation in sport.

This included TTD$500,000 (£62,000/$74,000/€70,000) to the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee on behalf of Trinbago 2023, organisers of the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Trinidad and Tobago's Secondary Schools Track and Field Association also received TTD$300,000 (£37,000/$44,000/€42,000) to help them stage events.

Hosting the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games is seen as an opportunity to help Trinidad and Tobago get more youngsters involved in sport ©TTSSFA

"As it relates to the Commonwealth Youth Games, we have this unique and exciting opportunity to host the world with 72 countries here in Trinidad and Tobago," Cudjoe said.

"We as a developing state can do this and do so successfully."

More than 1,000 athletes and 500 officials are expected to take part in seven sports at Trinibago 2023, due to take place between August 4 and 11.