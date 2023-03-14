Six-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Cole has been appointed as Australian team general manager for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

"I can’t wait to welcome our team members to the Games Villages in August," Cole said.

"I look forward to this new challenge and the opportunities that come with it, in particular supporting the young team members as they embark on their Commonwealth Games journey."

Cole competed in four Paralympic Games from Beijing 2008 to Tokyo 2020, and won 17 medals.

She won four gold medals at London 2012 and a further two at Rio 2016.

She also won three gold medals at the 2015 Para Swimming World Championships in Glasgow.

Her own Commonwealth Games debut came at Delhi 2010 where she won bronze in the 100 metres freestyle and 100m butterfly, both in the S9 category.

On the Gold Coast in 2018, she repeated her bronze in the 100 metres freestyle and added silver in the 100m backstroke.

Ellie Cole, right, carried the Birmingham 2022 Baton at Rosehill Gardens racecourse in New South Wales ©Getty Images

She finished fifth in the 100m freestyle at Birmingham 2022 before announcing her retirement from the sport.

"I have been fortunate to compete at three Commonwealth Games, and both the Games and the movement holds a special place in my heart," Cole said.

"I hope these athletes will come to feel the same way.

Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) chief executive Craig Phillips welcomed her appointment.

"To have a leader of Ellie’s calibre bring her unique perspective is a huge advantage for our team and extremely beneficial for the athletes," Phillips said.

"The Commonwealth Youth Games provide our next generation of talent with invaluable exposure to international competition.

"They are an important stepping stone in their high-performance development, often exposing them to the rigour and excitement of a multi-sport tournament for the first time."

Greg Hire, who won silver in 3x3 basketball at Birmingham 2022, was also appointed as Coles' deputy.

Following on from this morning's announcement, we are thrilled to announce the appointment of @greg4hire as Deputy General Manager for the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.



Greg, a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, will join @EllieVCole in the team. pic.twitter.com/bM4Ny2GX6v — Commonwealth Games Australia (@CommGamesAUS) March 13, 2023

He founded A Stitch in Time, a not for profit organisation which promotes wellbeing.

Team quotas for several sports have also now been confirmed.

Swimming and cycling are both set to send 10 representatives.

The Australian athletics team is likely to number 17 and two triathletes are also expected to make the trip.

Australia’s FAST5 netball team and women’s rugby sevens team are also expected to compete and Australia is due to field men’s and women’s beach volleyball pairings.

The Commonwealth Youth Games are scheduled to open on August 4.