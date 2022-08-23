Protests to show support for Ukraine held outside grounds of Cincinnati Open tennis tournament

Protests to show support for Ukraine were held outside the grounds of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament, just days after a fan was forced to remove a Ukrainian flag during a match between two Russian players.

The peaceful gathering took place outside the Lindner Family Tennis Centre in Mason, Ohio, on the day of the semi-finals of the men’s and women’s singles tournaments.

As well as showing their support for Ukraine during the invasion by Russia and Belarus, protesters also showed their support for a fan forced to remove a Ukraine flag in the middle of a match between Russian players Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova, as reported by Fox 19.

"What happened to our friend who was kicked out of the tennis tournament due to wearing the Ukrainian flag was not acceptable," said one of the protesters Evgenia Nemirovska Santos.

"Why are you allowing [Russian players] to dictate the rules?"

The flag was removed during the encounter between Kalinskaya and fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova ©Getty Images

Tournament organisers claimed that the flag on display was larger than the size permitted of 18 x 18 inches.

Organisers added that the fan was allowed to return to the grounds once the flag had been removed.

Both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments had surprise winners, with qualifier Caroline Garcia of France triumphing in the women’s event, and world number 152 Borna Coric of Croatia victorious in the men’s.

Players from Russia and Belarus are permitted to compete as neutrals at the year’s final Grand Slam, the US Open, which is due to begin in New York on Monday (August 29).

The US Open’s stance is in contrast to Wimbledon, which banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing due to the war.