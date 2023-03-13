Russia have sent 12 athletes to compete under the country’s flag at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Championships in Indian capital New Delhi.

It will be the team’s first appearance at the flagship event since 2019 after Russia were banned from last year’s edition due to sanctions imposed by the IBA in response to the war in Ukraine.

This year’s World Championships will see no restrictions on Russian national symbols being worn and anthem being played after the IBA lifted the ban in contrary to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) recommendations.

The controversial decision has resulted in many countries including the United States, Britain and Ukraine boycotting the event, scheduled to run from Thursday (March 16) to March 26.

Relatives and fans of the athletes turned out holding Russian flags and posters with words of support to send off the national team that flew from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport yesterday, according to Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

Among the 12-strong squad includes Ekaterina Paltseva, a 2019 world gold medallist and 2018 European champion who will contest the under-50 kilograms division.

Russian Boxing Federation secretary general Tatyana Kiriyenko told TASS that she expected the team to achieve "two or three medals" at the World Championships.

"We are ready and we are waiting for medals," said Kiriyenko.

There will be no restrictions on Russian boxers wearing national symbols at the IBA Women's World Championships ©Getty Images

"Everything will be wonderful and good.

"I don’t think otherwise, our entire team of the Russian Boxing Federation expects victories from the girls."

Yulia Chumgalakova, a 2019 European gold medallist, is set to represent Russia in the under-48kg division.

"I have never been to India and I am very interested to see, to get to know this country," said Chumgalakova.

"I followed the last World Cup, so I roughly understand how and with whom I will need to box.

"I am ready 100 per cent, even if I were told to enter the ring right now.

"With the team, the final training camp was excellent,

"I believe in our success."

Lyudmila Vorontsova, a 2019 world silver medallist, and Karina Tazabekova, a 2019 European silver medallist are also in the team as they contest the respective under-57kg and under-54kg divisions.

"For me, this tournament is very important," said Tazabekova.

"It is very long-awaited, because we did not compete at the last World Championships for well-known reasons.

"I want to achieve the maximum result, but I want to be at least in the prizes.

"The tournament will be watched by parents, husband, teammates and, I think, the whole city."





Other Russian boxers that will be competing in New Delhi include Anna Aedma, Nadezhda Golubeva, Natalia Sychugova, Azaliya Amineva, Anastasia Demurchyan, Anastasia Shamonova, Saltanat Medenova and Diana Pyatak.

"The World Championships in India is my first in my career and it gives additional responsibility," said Pyatak.

"I am overwhelmed with emotions, but I try to put my energy in the right direction,

"I fly to India as confident as possible, the preparation was carried out in full, all the girls are ready, and we can only wait for our fights."

The IBA is the only governing body of an Olympic sport which has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their own flags.

IBA President Umar Kremlev claimed last week that the organisation’s decision is in the interest of athletes.

"We, as an international association, must protect each athlete," said the Russian official.

"And we must understand that for athletes the most important thing is when the anthem plays and when their country's flag is raised."

Boxing remains off the initial programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, and the IOC warned last year that it could even be dropped from Paris 2024.

The IBA has been suspended by the IOC since 2019 because of ongoing governance concerns.