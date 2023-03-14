Indian vehicle manufacturer Mahindra Automotive has been revealed as the title sponsor for the International Boxing Association Women’s World Championships here.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced that it has secured a sponsorship deal with Mahindra Automotive which is said to be the Asian nation's leading SUV producers.

The agreement will see Mahindra’s XUV300 TGDi and all-New-Thar used as the official SUVs of the Championships, scheduled to run from tomorrow (March 15) until March 26.

"We are delighted to be associated with the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, which is a significant step towards promoting women’s boxing globally," said Veejay Nakra, head of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra.

"We acknowledge the tremendous growth in viewership and followers of women’s boxing over the years, which highlights the strength, resilience, and toughness that women embody in the face of challenges.

"As a company dedicated to promoting diversity and empowering women, we are honoured to be associated with this ground-breaking sport and its athletes.

"Our SUVs, such as the Thar and XUV300 TGDi, symbolise the tenacity and determination that women display, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey."

BFI President Ajay Singh added: "We are delighted to welcome Mahindra Automotive as our lead sponsor.

"BFI and Mahindra share a common vision of women empowerment through sport and I am happy to see them as our partner in this mission."

Indian boxing star Mary Kom, right, has been named as one of two brand ambassadors for the Women's World Championships in New Delhi ©Getty Images

As well as signing a sponsorship agreement, the BFI has announced boxer Mary Kom and actor Farhan Akhtar as brand ambassadors for the Women’s World Championships.

Akhtar is a Bollywood star who has made his name as an actor, film director, screenwriter, producer, singer and television host.

Kom is a six-time world boxing champion and an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist who claimed flyweight bronze at the London 2012 Olympics.

Singh said Kom and Akhtar would add "immense value" in helping to encourage women to participate in boxing.

"Mary Kom is a legend of our sport and Farhan Akhtar is a Bollywood icon who has made several inspiring sports movies including one about boxing," said Singh.

"The association with these two youth icons will enhance the prestige of this World Championship and help in promoting the sport across the country.

"The event will also help showcase to the world India’s potential as a host for big global tournaments."

Kom added: "India is hosting the World Championships for the third time and it is a special and rare honour.

"It will underline India's strength as a sporting nation in front of a global audience.

"I am delighted to be a part of this tournament and I am certain that this will be a golden page in India’s sporting history."