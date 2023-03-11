"Veera" has been named as the mascot for the upcoming International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Championships in New Delhi.

The cheetah will be present throughout the event scheduled to take place from March 15 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the Indian capital.

It was announced as the Championships' mascot at an event attended by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, and members of the host country's contingent set to compete later this month.

"We have to make a habit of hosting international events," said Thakur.

"As we are organising World Boxing Championships, I would request Ajay ji that we should give opportunities for young boxers from across the country to come here and watch Indian as well as international stars, meet coaches through some programme.

"It will be a big chance for them to get an idea about the preparation that they would need to do in order to reach that level in the future.

New Delhi is set to stage the IBA Women's World Championships for the third time after also hosting the 2006 and 2018 editions ©IBA

"I also congratulate BFI, Ajay Singh and Team for hosting the Boxing World Championships for the third time and wish the best luck to all the players."

According to the IBA, the mascot is synonymous to strength, valour, bravery, and courage.

It is intended to represent all of the boxers at the Championships by sharing the same characteristics.

A total of eight Olympic medallists are set to take part in the tournament which is set to be India's third time hosting, after New Delhi also staged it in 2006 and 2018.

It boasts a prize pool of $2.4 million (£1.9 million/€2.2 million) even though several nations have stated they will boycott the event.

The IBA is due to allow Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their national flag in spite of the International Olympic Committee's recommendations not to do so amid the war in Ukraine.

The United States is joined by Poland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Britain, Ireland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada and Ukraine in the boycott.