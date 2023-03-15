The Pacific Community (SPC), the Pacific Plant Protection (PPPO) and the Biosecurity Solomon Islands (BSI), have encouraged countries to check their biosecurity travel precautions for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

This is to prevent pests and diseases from entering the country during the event.

SPC biosecurity officer Riten Gosai, talked about the risks that pests and diseases can bring.

"Every year, hundreds if not thousands, of pests are intercepted by biosecurity officers at our borders and these are found in a variety of goods," said Gosai.

Pests and diseases related to plant or animal products are often found in personal cargo carried by travelling passengers.

"The risk of serious pests that are not just a threat to horticulture, but also livestock, increases when there is a dramatic influx and increase in passenger and cargo arrivals.

"This is likewise anticipated in the Solomon Islands before and during the Pacific Games."

Gosai also mentioned that a pest called the Fall Armyworm and a disease named Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle - Guam Biotype have been spreading around the country recently.

The Solomon Islands are urging countries to check travel precautions ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games ©Solomon Islands Tourism

Small amounts of soil carrying bacteria, fungi and viruses could be harmful, so shoes and sporting equipment should be cleaned properly.

Animal products and processed items could bring the same issues too.

"SPC is carrying out an active awareness campaign on FMD and is working to prevent and stop incursions," Gosai added.

"Through the EU-funded SAFE Pacific project, SPC has been working with regional Government Ministries and partners such as the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry through the Solomon Islands Biosecurity Development Program and the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries to strengthen biosecurity measures already in place."

The SPC is placing biosecurity surveillance activities that can help prevent the spread.

The 2023 Pacific Games is set to be held from November 19 to December 2.