Pacific Games organisers in the Solomon Islands have launched two online guides to the volunteer programme for the 2023 Games.

Two publications have been produced and are available for download from the Sol2023 website.

"The Games Volunteer Programme aims to create an inclusive and diverse volunteer workforce that will provide opportunities for everyone," officials said.

The Volunteer Programme Handbook gives information about volunteering for the Games and the criteria needed to apply.

It also contains information about the selection process and the timeline for recruitment, and answers questions about the aims and objectives of the programme.

Both guides to the volunteer scheme for the 2023 Pacific Games are available online ©Sol2023

Sol2023 is hoping to recruit around 2,500 volunteers for the event in a variety of roles.

"Volunteers will be playing an integral role and be the heart of the Games leaving a long lasting impact on the Solomon Islands," organisers said.

A second publication, the Volunteer Legacy Strategy Handbook details the benefits of volunteering and training opportunities and the legacy of participating.

“As the Games Blu Yumi Evriwan, we would like our legacy on volunteering to mean that our volunteers are representatives of Solomon Islands and its people and that we deliver an inclusive Pacific Games Volunteering Programme," officials added.

The application process is scheduled to begin in April.

The Games are set to open on November 19.