IDFM to increase rail services by 15 per cent and introduce "Olympic lanes" to cope with Paris 2024 crowds

Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) has devised a €200 million (£176 million/$214 million) plan to transport an expected 500,000 people a day at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11 next year.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) requires that 100 per cent of spectators can reach all competition sites by public transport.

IDFM managing director Lauren Probst expects peaks of 60,000 people per hour and has likened the operation to staging 50 football matches a day.

The company has identified that a 15 per cent increase of rail services will be required in the capital.

In order to relieve congestion, fans have been encouraged to walk where possible.

In order to get to Vaires-sur-Marne, where rowing, kayaking, and canoeing is set to take place, shuttles are due to be operated from the Chelles-Gournay and Busy-St Georges stations.

It is hoped that the measure will reduce crowds at the Vaires-Torcy station located 15 minutes from the rowing site.

Approximately 500,000 spectators are expected on each day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©IDFM/Le Monde

Bilingual signage is due to be implemented to aid the international audience descended upon Paris with French and English language to be used.

Approximately 5,000 people will be employed to work in the transport stations.

"Olympic lanes" will be established on roads which are expected to ease traffic.

The lanes will be reserved for athletes and accredited people with one going in each direction.

The A1, serving Seine-Saint-Denis, Vaires-sur-Marne's A4, and the A12 and A13 which serve Versailles and Elancourt, respectively.

The Games' Organising Committee is also aiming for all of the sites to be accessible by bicycle with the measure forecast to half the carbon footprint of the event.

A focus has been put on providing specialist transport options for disabled people ©Getty Images

More than 420-kilometres of cycle paths are established, with at least 30km still to be made.

The IDFM have also put great consideration into making transport as straightforward as possible for people with disabilities with eligible people even able to prebook shuttle services.

In addition to staff members, IDFM have made a €10 million (£8.8 million/$10.7 million) investment into a "video protection" system.

"What we are asking for are artificial intelligence (AI) systems of the software intelligence type: that we can have an alert when someone goes on the tracks, feels unwell, that there is abandoned luggage or a crowd movement," said Probst.

"We consider that AI is an instrument that will allow us to be more efficient."

Although slightly different, the Organising Committee is planning to use AI technology with the implementation of video surveillance which has attracted opposition from numerous organisations including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.