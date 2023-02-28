The Norwegian Boxing Association (NBF) has decided to boycott next month’s International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championships, warning it will not participate in any event where Russian or Belarusian boxers participate.

The decision has been made by the national governing body’s Board just two weeks before Indian capital New Delhi is set to host IBA’s flagship event.

Norway is the 11th country to boycott the tournament, due to be held from March 15 to 26, after the United States, Ukraine, Poland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Britain, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Canada made the same move.

As well as shunning the event in India, the NBF announced it would also boycott the Men’s World Championships in Uzbekistan and the European Youth Championships in Armenia if Russia or Belarus take part.

The NBF revealed that the decision applied to all its boxers, clubs, judges and officials.

The return of Russian boxers has led to many nations pulling out of the Women's World Championships ©Getty Images

"The Norwegian Boxing Association's board has decided not to participate in IBA championships and events where Russians or Belarusians participate," a statement from NBF President Odd Haktor Slåke read.

"In the immediate future and in practice, this will mean that we will not participate in the upcoming WC in India and Uzbekistan, or in the EC in Armenia.

"We in the Norwegian Boxing Association, together with the Nordic Olympic and Paralympic Committees and sports federations, take this opportunity to confirm our steadfast support once again to the Ukrainian people and their demand for peace."

Slåke ended the statement with the hashtags "#standwithukraine" and "#stopwar".

The Men’s World Championships is scheduled to be held in Tashkent in Uzbekistan from May 1 to 14, with Armenian capital Yerevan due to stage the European Youth Championships from April 23 to May 4,

The IBA, led by Russian official Umar Kremlev, has claimed that Women's and Men's World Championships are Olympic qualifiers desptite being stripped of the rights by the International Olympic Committee ©IBA

The participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes has resulted in many national governing bodies pulling out of the IBA's flagship events.

The IBA, led by controversial Russian official Umar Kremlev, lifted a ban on boxers from Russia and Belarus competing under their own flag last October despite the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recommendations to the contrary because of the war in Ukraine.

The organisation said the IOC's decision to exclude the Women's and Men's World Championships from the Olympic qualification system was "not acceptable" and "against the principles of boxing", insisting that it will be the "main qualification events" under its own criteria.

The IOC hit back by reiterating that the IBA will not be involved in organising the Paris 2024's boxing qualifications and tournament after stripping them of the rights due to concerns over governance issues within the organisation.

The IBA pledged to provide financial assistance for athletes from countries boycotting the World Championships to enable them to participate and ensure boxers are not victims of "the political games of a few National Federations".

insidethegames has contacted the IBA for comment.