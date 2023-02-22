The Boxing Federation of Ukraine (FBU) has announced that its athletes will not be competing at this year’s International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's and Men’s World Championships due to the presence of Russian and Belarusian boxers.

FBU vice-president Oleg Ilchenko has told Ukranian news website Suspilne Sport that his boxers will not compete on the same stage as athletes from the "aggressor countries".

The IBA, led by Russian official Umar Kremlev, lifted a ban on boxers from Russia and Belarus competing under their own flag last October despite the International Olympic Committee's recommendations to the contrary because of the war in Ukraine.

The participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes has resulted in many national governing bodies pulling out of the IBA's flagship events.

Ukraine has joined the United States, Poland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Britain, Ireland, Czech Republic, Sweden and Canada in opting to boycott the IBA Women's World Championships, scheduled to be held from March 15 to 26 in New Delhi in India.

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine has also reportedly threatened to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympics if Russian and Belarusian boxers are allowed to compete as neutrals ©Getty Images

Many of those nations, have also pulled out of the Men's World Championships, due to be staged in Tashkent in Uzbekistan from May 1 to 14.

"Our answer is clear: our athletes and representatives of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine do not perform where the representatives of the aggressor countries will perform - these are Russia and Belarus," said Ilchenko.

According to Suspilne Sport, the FBU has said the national team would also boycott next year's Olympics in Paris if Russian and Belarusian boxers are present.

"The position is basic: as long as the war is going on and as long as the troops of the Russian Federation are on the territory of our state, they all appeal that they will not speak," added Ilchenko.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been largely banned from competing in international events due to the war in Ukraine but the International Olympic Committee is considering readmitting them as neutrals.

The move has sparked anger in Ukraine, with the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine threatening to shun Paris 2024 if athletes from Russia and Belarus are permitted.

Ukranian official Volodymyr Prodyvus, centre, is first vice-president of the International Boxing Association ©IBA

The IOC has stripped the IBA of the rights to run the boxing at Paris 2024, including qualification competitions, due to concerns over governance issues within the organisation.

The IBA said the IOC's decision to exclude the Women's and Men's World Championships was "not acceptable" and "against the principles of boxing", insisting that they will be the "main qualification events" under its own qualification system.

USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee has accused the IBA of an attempt to "sabotage" the Paris 2024 qualifiers by releasing what he described as "false and misleading".

The IOC has also reiterated that the IBA will not be involved in organising the Paris 2024's boxing qualifications and tournament.

The IBA pledged to provide financial assistance for athletes from countries boycotting the World Championships to enable them to participate.

Last December, the IBA lifted its suspension of the FBU and recognised the leadership of Kyrylo Shevchenko.

Shevchenko, who had previously been listed by Ukraine's Ministry of Justice as someone with the right to execute the governing body's legal acts, beat IBA vice-president Volodymyr Prodyvus in an election at the FBU Congress.

Two separate Boards of Directors had been battling for leadership, but Shevchenko's panel has taken control and is recognised by the IBA.

The IBA had cited Government interference as the reason for enforcing the suspension last September, but had legal representation present at an FBU meeting and concluded that the Presidency of Shevchenko was legitimate.

insidethegames has contacted the IBA for comment.