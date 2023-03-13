Borgohain hopes to improve on bronze in higher weight category at home IBA Women's World Championships

India's Olympic bronze medallist and International Boxing Association (IBA) Athletes' Committee chair Lovlina Borgohain hopes she can improve on two third-place finishes at her home Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, despite climbing into the middleweight category.

The 25-year-old from Barpathar took welterweight bronze at the re-arranged 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and at the World Championships in New Delhi in 2018 and Ulan-Ude in 2019.

She is set to compete in the higher under-75 kilograms category at the World Championships due to begin on Wednesday (March 15), but remains hopeful she can better her previous performances at the event.

"Yes, that [not winning gold] is at the back of my mind," Borgohain told the Press Trust of India news agency.

"But I am desperate to change the colour of the medal this time around.

"The effort is always to play for gold medal and this time too it is no different.

"The preparations are going well and I hope I can break that jinx on home turf."

Borgohain added that she felt "more comfortable" in the higher weight category because "there is no tension to control my weight".

The build-up to the Women's World Championships has been dominated by a boycott from at least 11 nations due to concerns at the direction of the IBA under Russian President Umar Kremlev and the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their own flags.

The event is not a qualifier for the Paris 2024, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped the IBA of any involvement in the boxing tournament at next year's Olympics due to its continuing governance concerns.

Borgohain insisted that would not impact her focus on success at the World Championships.

"Olympic or no Olympic quota, we always aim for the top podium finish," the police deputy superintendent said.

"So, nothing changes there."

Despite a deterioration in its relationship with the IBA since Kremlev's controversial re-election last year, the IOC is expected to send a team of observers to the Women's World Championships, which is due to run until March 26.

Borgohain was appointed as IBA Athletes' Committee chair until 2025 last year, making her a Board member.