Kosovar boxer Donjeta Sadiku risks missing the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi because of visa issues.

Host nation India does not recognise Kosovo's independence, and Sadiku - a bronze medallist in the lightweight category at last year's World Championships in Istanbul - was refused a visa to enter the country for the 2018 edition, which was also held in New Delhi.

Sadiku also had faced visa issues at the Youth Women's World Boxing Championships in the Indian city of Guwahati in 2017.

Kosovo Boxing Federation secretary general Latif Demolli said that an application for Sadiku was made in good time, and there had been attempt to follow up with the Boxing Federation of India and IBA to no avail.

"We applied in December last year for participation in the World Championship in India with all the necessary visa documentation, and this is the third month," Demolli told the Kosova Press news agency.

"We have received the same answers.

"We have sent e-mails to the Federation of India and the World Federation IBA daily, but they gave us the same answer.

"Yesterday, they told us that the issue is being discussed."

New Delhi was awarded the Women's Boxing World Championships last year, even though Kosovar athletes were denied visas when it was held in India's capital in 2018 ©Getty Images

Kosovo Olympic Committee (KOK) spokesperson Kushtrim Krasniqi said the organisation is in contact with the Kosovo Boxing Federation and Indian Olympic Association in an attempt to find a resolution.

The Kosovar delegation is expected to travel to New Delhi on Monday (March 13), with the World Championships scheduled for March 15 to 26.

insidethegames has asked the IBA for a comment.

The governing body then known as AIBA faced criticism from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October 2021, when it was accused of failing to conduct "necessary due diligence" on the awarding of the Men's World Championships to Serbia's capital Belgrade.

Kosovo's team was refused entry to Serbia on at least three occasions at that event.

New Delhi was awarded hosting rights to the Women's World Championships in November last year.

Kosovo has been recognised by the IOC since 2014, but continues to face issues with its athletes competing at sports events ©Getty Images

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and the KOK was recognised by the IOC in 2014.

However, Serbia continues to view Kosovo as an autonomous part of its own country, and there is division in the international community over its recognition.

There have been several controversies related to Kosovar participation at in international sport.

Its athletes boycotted the European Karate Federation Junior, Cadet and Under-21 Championships in Larnaca earlier this year after the Cypriot Government prevented its national flag from being displayed at the venue.

The build-up to the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships has been dominated by boycotts from several countries because of concerns over the governing body's direction under Russian President Umar Kremlev and the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their own flags, contradicting IOC recommendations.

The IBA has been suspended by the IOC since 2019, and remains off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.