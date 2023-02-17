FIFA Foundation to provide $1 million for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

The FIFA Foundation has pledged to provide $1 million (£830,000/€935,000) in emergency aid to victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria.

FIFA has announced the donation in a bid to offer "immediate humanitarian assistance" to both countries as rescue efforts continue 11 days after the natural disaster.

The death tolls has reportedly exceeded 43,000, while many have been left without shelter in freezing conditions following the earthquakes that reached 7.8 and 7.5 in the magnitude scale on February 6.

FIFA said it was in consultation with the Turkish Football Association (TFF) and the Syrian Football Association (SFA) as well as international and local non-Governmental organisations about relief efforts.

"The aid will be used to purchase and distribute essential humanitarian items, as well as to provide emergency and temporary shelter and protection," a statement from FIFA read.

"FIFA will continue to collaborate with the TFF and SFA, while monitoring the situation and deciding on further action."

Thousands of people have been left without shelter following the earthquakes ©Getty Images

The announcement by FIFA came on the same day that the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments and the sport’s governing bodies came together in a campaign to support victims of the earthquakes.

The International Tennis Federation, Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association have launched Tennis Plays for Love by making donations to the fund.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach expressed condolences to those that lost their lives in the two earthquakes.

The IOC has also announced it is to set up an emergency fund to help victims.

The fund totals $1 million (£830,000/€936,000), with contributions of $250,000 (£207,000/€234,000) from both the IOC and the Olympic Council of Asia, €250,000 ($266,000/£221,000) from the European Olympic Committees and $260,000 (£215,000/€243,000) from the Olympic Refuge Foundation.