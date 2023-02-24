European Athletics, which is due to stage its Indoor Championships in Istanbul from March 2 to 5, will use the event to support earthquake recovery efforts.

Due to the magnitude of the damage and loss of life following earthquakes on February 6 in southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria, European Athletics will reduce "celebratory side-events and activities to a minimum" and there will be no local promotion.

Additionally, European Athletics will donate €1 to recovery efforts for every ticket sold for the event, which will take place in the Atakoy Arena.

"Staging a sporting event at a time like this is not a priority," said European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov.

"However, despite this huge tragedy, the Istanbul 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has shown its commitment and readiness to continue with its preparations for the event during this incredibly difficult time.

"These preparations continue to go as planned and we continue to coordinate with the Turkish Athletic Federation, the LOC and the relevant authorities, and provide all assistance and support as needed.





"European Athletics stands by the decision of the LOC to continue with the preparations for the event and will inform all our stakeholders about any updates received from the Turkish government.

"However, this Championships will not be the same as others.

"We are all mourning with our Turkish friends, and we want to pay tribute to the lives lost and everyone affected by the earthquake, as well as show our appreciation to the LOC.

"European Athletics will therefore be focusing on the safety of our athletes and the competition itself, along with providing help and support to the people of Türkiye.

"Consequently, the usual celebratory side-events and activities will be at a minimum this year, and there will be no local promotion for the Championships.

"European Athletics will also donate €1 for every ticket sold for the Istanbul 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships since 7 February.

"We also want to show how much love and support there is in the athletics community for the people in Türkiye, so please share your video, voice, or written message with us and let’s show together how grateful we are in this difficult time.

"You can do this by sending it to [email protected]"