Bach claims IOC stance on trans athletes "very clear" during tour of Caribbean

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach reiterated his organisation’s stance on transgender athletes in sport during his tour of the Caribbean.

A framework for transgender and differences in sexual development athletes was approved by the IOC in November 2021.

The guidelines no longer require transgender athletes to lower their testosterone levels and recommend more flexibility to International Federations.

Criticism has since been levelled at the IOC over its approach, with Czech tennis legend and gay activist Martina Navratilova accusing the organisation of passing the buck over transgender rules.

Speaking during his three-day visit to Jamaica, Bach insisted that the IOC’s stance on the participation of transgender athletes in sport was "very clear".

"We have issued statements with regard to the positioning of transgender sports which is about ensuring fair competition and on the other hand respecting everybody’s human rights," Bach said in a report by the Jamaica Observer.

"The IOC has issued some recommendations for procedures [on] how this issue can be addressed in each sport because no-one-size-fits all.

"So each International Federation, by following these procedures, can respect the rights and ensure in the very end that there is fair play.

"It needs to be decided on a sport by sport basis because the sports are very different, and in some sports it needs to be decided discipline by discipline."

Bach left Jamaica for the Dominican Republic today after three days on the Caribbean island.

It was Bach’s first visit to Jamaica in an official capacity since he became IOC President in 2013 as he led a delegation that included Panam Sports leader Neven Ilic.

Jamaica Olympic Association secretary general Ryan Foster said Bach’s arrival was "timely" and "something that we will tap into to ensure that Jamaica comes out the winner".

"I think the President of the International Olympic Committee coming to Jamaica is a signal of the work that Jamaica has been doing and is currently doing in the Olympic Movement," Foster told the Jamaica Observer.

"We need to tap into this visit.

"We need to ensure that some of the policies and strategies that we have for our 'Sport For All' concept in the Olympic Movement, we continue along that trajectory."

Prior to landing in Jamaica on Friday (March 3), Bach had spent the previous two days in Cuba.

Cuban vice-president Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lellade, Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) President Roberto Leon Richards Aguiar and Osvaldo Vento, head of Cuba’s National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, greeted Bach at the José Martí International Airport.

Several Cuban Olympic champions were also present in Havana including wrestler Mijaín López, volleyball player Yumika Ruiz and javelin thrower and IOC member María Caridad Colón.

Bach became the third IOC President to visit Cuba in the past 60 years, following Juan Antonio Samaranch and Jacques Rogge.

The two-day trip saw Bach award the COC with the IOC Trophy and a certificate of recognition.

"We are preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games but in Cuba they already have the vision for Los Angeles 2028 and that is an example of modern sport," said Bach in a report by web portal Jit.

Bach also presented Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel with the IOC Gold Medal.

"Cuba has fought the [COVID-19] pandemic with great success, and its athletes are a great demonstration of that success," said Bach in a report by Cuban newspaper Juventud Rebelde.

Díaz-Canel said it was an "honour" to welcome Bach to Cuba and stressed the importance that sport plays in building bridges during times of war.

Bach’s trip to the Caribbean comes at a time when the IOC faces increasing scrutiny over its decision to consider readmitting Russian and Belarusian athletes under a neutral banner despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Sport, culture are areas that facilitate bridges, relationships, and unite peoples," said Díaz-Canel.

IOC President Thomas Bach, centre, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of a multi-purpose court at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum alongside Cuban OIympic Committee leader Roberto Leon Richards, right, and Panam Sports President Neven Ilic, left ©Panam Sports

"We do not see sport only as high-performance athletes who aspire to the Olympic medal, although that also for us is an impact of Cuban tradition, it is part of our history, it is also part of patriotic feelings.

"Sport is an activity also linked to improving the health, lifestyle habits, personality of young people and children as citizens."

Bach also visited the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum where he inaugurated a multi-purpose court donated by Panam Sports.

Ilic said the decision to provide Cuba with the new court came following a visit to the island, after it was hit by Hurricane Ian in September last year.

The inauguration was followed by demonstrations of several sports including boxing, basketball, gymnastics, table tennis and wrestling.

Bach is due to arrive in the Dominican Republic today before leaving for Puerto Rico on Tuesday (March 7) which is due to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee.

The German official is also set to visit Barbados from March 8 to 10 where he is scheduled to tour the Barbados Olympic Association’s (BOA) headquarters and the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex before attending the National Primary Schools’ Athletics Championships at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

"It is an honour to welcome President Bach to Barbados and the BOA," said BOA President Sandra Osborne.

"We have a rich and proud history of competing in international competition, including the Olympics.

"In fact, our track record in regional and international Games shown by the likes of, most recently, Sada Williams, Shane Brathwaite and Jonathan Jones and previously by Olympic bronze medallist Obadele Thompson, is to be commended and celebrated."