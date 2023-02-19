Switzerland has become the latest nation to join a boycott of the International Boxing Association's (IBA) Women's and Men's World Championships because of the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Despite International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations to the contrary because of the war in Ukraine, the IBA - led by Russian official Umar Kremlev - lifted a ban on national symbols and the participation of athletes from both countries in October last year.

USA Boxing was the first national governing body who opted against sending teams to next month's IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi and the Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent in May because of the presence of Russia and Belarus and wider governance concerns under Kremlev.

Ireland, Czech Republic, Canada and Sweden have since publicly declared their intention to follow suit, as well as Britain from the upcoming Women's World Championships as a minimum.

The Swiss Boxing Federation has become the latest to join the boycott, which also applies to other events where Russia and Belarus will be present including the European Boxing Confederation Youth Men's and Women's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan in April.

This decision was taken by the Swiss Boxing Federation Council, and President Andreas Anderegg claims it is in line with more than 30 other countries.

Anderegg added on Facebook that the Swiss Boxing Federation was "not aware at the time of registration that athletes from Russia and Belarus" would feature at the IBA World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series event in Marrakesh earlier this month, and that it would not have taken part otherwise.

The IBA has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their countries' flags at its events, despite IOC recommendations to the contrary ©IBA

"Of course, Switzerland is a neutral country, but neutrality does not mean being blind or not having an opinion - this is also confirmed by the decisions of Switzerland's political leadership," Anderegg wrote.

He insisted: "The unspeakable suffering that Russia has been causing in neighbouring Ukraine for the past year cannot be described in words and should be abhorred with all our might.

"And because it's politics that finances sport, you can't separate one from the other."

Anderegg pointed to statements from the Swiss Olympic Association and the Federal Office of Sport supporting the exclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus at international sports events, as well as the National Olympic Committee's call for International Federations to go further through the suspension of officials from both countries.

The Swiss Olympic Association welcomed the IOC's move to explore a pathway for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals - a move which has sparked a furious reaction in Ukraine - but insisted it retains its view that they should not compete internationally.

Switzerland has vowed to participate in boxing at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games, which is set to serve as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the IBA has no involvement with.

Relations between the IBA and the IOC have further soured since the controversial re-election of Russian official Umar Kremlev as President last year ©IBA

The Swiss Boxing Federation is a member of the Common Cause Alliance led by Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst, who was wrongly prevented from challenging Kremlev in Istanbul last year before delegates voted against staging a re-run of the Presidential election at an Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan.

Van der Vorst is yet to comment publicly on the move to boycott the World Championships.

The IBA - formerly AIBA - has been suspended by the IOC since 2019 because of ongoing governance concerns, and relations have hit an all-time low following Kremlev's controversial re-election, meaning boxing has been left off the initial Los Angeles 2028 programme and could still be dropped from Paris 2024.

It has pledged to provide financial assistance for athletes from countries boycotting the World Championships to enable them to participate.

Kremlev has described officials who voted to boycott the World Championships as "worse than hyenas and jackals".

The IOC has insisted its sanctions on Russia and Belarus including a ban on national symbols would remain in place even if "protective measures" on athlete participation are lifted.

insidethegames has contacted the IBA for a comment on the Swiss boycott.