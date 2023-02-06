Montreuil aiming to open House of Urban Cultures in time for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris commune of Montreuil has been given the go-ahead for its plans to create a House of Urban Cultures, after a building permit was signed by local officials - all with a focus on opening the facility in time for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Montreuil, which is part of the department of Seine-Saint-Denis where most of the Games are to be held, now has a three-month appeal period to endure before work can start by June, according to project leader Jérémy Verrier.

It would see the renovation of a disused Le Mélies cinema, into a venue used for the arts, including for dancing.

Verrier said it would be good to start with tourists in the area.

"It would be a good trial run," he said, according to Le Parisien.

Verrier owns La Marbrerie too, a 700-seater venue close by.

Breaking is a form of urban dancing, set to debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

This new venue would specialise more in hip-hop dancing and other urban culture; similar to the sport of breaking, which is set to debut at the Games next year.

Verrier and his partner bought the old cinema for €1 million (£893,000/$1.07 million).

"We wanted to keep a cultural destination for this place and we wanted people with local roots," said assistant town planner Gaylord le Checker.

"We know that the La Marbrerie team will be able to create osmosis with a whole host of players."

The conservatory of Montreuil is to benefit from renting out three of the rooms, according to Verrier.

Le Checker also gave an update on the extension of pedestrian zones and the reorganisation of the cycle path in Montreuil, to be completed in 2025.