Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has urged American President Joe Biden to make an exemption for Serbia’s unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic to compete at the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open.

Djokovic has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Indian Wells Masters after his COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the United States was declined.

The world number one has refused to receive vaccinations against coronavirus, leading to a high-profile deportation prior to last year’s Australian Open when his visa was cancelled and he was unable to compete at the US Open.

Under US travel restrictions which are due to end on April 10, all non-US citizens flying into the country must be inoculated against COVID-19.

Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, had applied for special permission to enter the US only to be refused.

The Indian Wells Masters is underway and is due to run until March 19, with the Miami Open scheduled to follow.

DeSantis has sent a letter to Biden, calling on him to give Djokovic a vaccine waiver.

"This denial is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable," DeSantis wrote.

The only thing keeping Novak Djokovic from participating in the Miami Open tennis tournament is President Biden’s misguided and unscientific COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigner travelers.



Mr. President – lift your restrictions and let him compete. pic.twitter.com/fFyhNoUV4S — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2023

"I urge you to reconsider.

"It's time to put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want - let him play.

"The only thing keeping Mr Djokovic from participating in this tournament is your administration's continued enforcement of a misguided, unscientific, and out-of-date COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreign guests."

DeSantis’ letter comes after Florida’s Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio urged the Biden administration to allow Djokovic to enter the US.

"It seems both illogical and misaligned with the opinions of your own administration to not grant him the waiver he requests so that he may travel to the US to compete in a professional event," Scott and Rubio wrote in a joint letter last week.

"The lack of public health risk, along with the clear benefit of his participation in an event that will be a major driver for our local economies should make the decision before you simple and serve as a precedent for others in his position."

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas has also called for COVID-19 travel restrictions to be lifted, saying it would be a "disgrace" if Djokovic cannot play.

Djokovic is a five-time winner of the Indian Wells Masters, with his last victory coming in 2016.

The Serbian captured his sixth Miami Open title when he triumphed in 2019.