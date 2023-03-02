Novak Djokovic has said that familiar surroundings at the Roland Garros is set to benefit him in his quest for an elusive Olympic gold in Paris next year.

The Serbian world number defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals today.

But Djokovic, who will face either Daniil Medvedev for a place in Saturday's final, is already thinking of Paris 2024.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion won a bronze medal at Beijing 2008 but has never managed to finish on top of the podium at the Olympic Games.

"I'm looking forward to this deadline, " Djokovic said about the Olympics.

"I hope I can play healthy.

"It’s going to be played on clay at Roland Garros, so I’m familiar with those grounds.

"I hope the best Olympic result for me will come there."

Novak Djokovic won men's singles Olympic bronze at Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

At London 2012, Djokovic lost to Britain’s Andy Murray in the semi-finals before going down to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in the bronze medal match.

The Argentinian knocked out the Serb in the first round at Rio 2016 while there was no luck at Tokyo 2020 as he lost to Pablo Carreño Busta in the bronze medal match.

On Monday, Djokovic rewrote history by maintaining his place on top of the world rankings for 378 weeks, beating German star Steffi Graf’s record.

The 35-year-old is in sensational form and has won the opening Grand Slam in Australia in January, as he tied with Spain's Rafael Nadal for the most number of Grand Slams won by a male player.

It has been a rough few years outside the court for Djokovic, who was deported from Australia last year because of his vaccination status against COVID-19.

Being unvaccinated also forced him out of the US Open last year.