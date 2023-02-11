Unvaccinated men's singles tennis world number one Novak Djokovic is seeking "special permission" to enter the United States for upcoming tournaments.

The joint-record 22-time Grand Slam winner has refused to receive inoculations against COVID-19, leading to a high-profile deportation prior to last year's Australian Open when his visa was cancelled and him being unable to compete at the US Open.

The US has extended requirements for all non-US citizens flying into the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until April 10, meaning he is on course to miss the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open.

Djokovic has been named on the entry list for the Indian Wells Masters from March 6 to 19, and the tournament director Tommy Haas has argued it would be a "disgrace" if he cannot play.

The Serbian star's brother Djordje Djokovic hopes he can receive an exemption to the vaccine requirements to play at the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour Masters 1000 events, the latter of which in Miami is scheduled for March 22 to April 2.

Djordje Djokovic said that is brother is seeking "special permission" to enter the US ©Getty Images

"Unfortunately, it is something that is not in our hands," Djordje Djokovic told Serbian news agency Tanjung.

"Novak has to obtain special permission as the US is still denying entry to non-vaccinated persons, which is simply unbelievable as the whole world is open and sports events feature vaccinated and non-vaccinated athletes alike.

"Novak has submitted all the required documentation and a request, and the directors of the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments have publicly said Novak is needed at those tournaments and that they want him to come.

"There are only a few days to go before a decision is made and what remains for us to do is hope for a positive outcome."

Novak Djokovic of Serbia was unable to play at last year's US Open because of his vaccination status ©Getty Images

Djokovic had a three-year ban on returning to Australia overturned to compete at last month's Australian Open, and won his 10th title in Melbourne to draw level with Spain's Rafael Nadal.

He has previously said he would be willing to miss Grand Slams to avoid taking COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Republican-held House of Representatives voted to end the vaccine mandate for foreign arrivals to the US earlier this week, but the White House - occupied by Democrat Joe Biden - opposes the Bill.

Biden plans to end the US' public health emergency on May 11.