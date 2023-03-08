World Netball and Europe Netball have granted full membership to Netball France, with the European nation now eligible to enter teams into internationally sanctioned competitions.

France becomes the 79th member of World Netball and the 12th addition to the European netball family.

Established in 2020, Netball France is set to benefit from access to development grant funding, and kit and equipment from World Netball.

The National Federation is recognised by the Ministry of Sports in France as an "association of associations" within the national sports system.

"We are delighted to announce that Netball France is the newest Full Member of World Netball," World Netball chief executive Clare Briegal said.

"One of our three core strategies is to increase global participation and reach, and our Members are very much key to driving this.

"We look forward to working with Netball France to grow the game in their country."

Since establishment Netball France has implemented an elite player pathway and representative frameworks, a national league and initiatives including an outreach programme for schools.

Europe Netball chair Catherine Lewis said the continental body is "thrilled" to welcome France pledged to continue supporting them.

"This is an important and emotional milestone that is testament to the hard work of so many people – players, volunteers and partners – who share our love for netball and want to extend its presence in France and the world," Bethany Lord, President of Netball France, said.

"France is a true sporting nation at the centre of world sport right now.

"With French netball now officially on the map, we could not be more excited about the potential of our sport in this country."