World Netball has deepened its partnership with CSM, meaning the marketing agency will take the lead on sponsorship sales for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

CSM is tasked with identifying and securing commercial partners for the competition in South Africa under the deal.

It builds on the strategic work CSM completed for World Netball last year, including creating a new global commercial strategy, updating its marketing policy and overseeing a rebrand from the International Netball Federation to World Netball.

"We are delighted to be partnering with CSM, to build on the success of previous editions of the Netball World Cup and to help us develop strong and lasting commercial partnerships," World Netball chief executive Clare Briegal said.

"We worked closely with CSM on our new commercial strategy, marketing strategy and rebrand, and we know we can rely on them to help achieve our commercial goals for this tournament.

"They have a wealth of experience working on event sponsorship in the South African market.

"We look forward to working together with them to create an unforgettable Netball World Cup and to utilise this event to help World Netball achieve its mission to expand netball’s worldwide reach and impact."

New Zealand defeated Australia in the 2019 Netball World Cup final ©Getty Images

Charlie McEwen, the chief executive of special projects and rights for CSM, said that the World Cup is "an opportunity for brand partners to inspire the next generation and leave a positive legacy across local communities".

"We are extremely excited to be working with World Netball on the Netball World Cup 2023," McEwen added.

The next edition of the Netball World Cup is scheduled to be held at Cape Town's International Convention Centre between July 28 and August 6.

It will be the first time the tournament has been staged in Africa.