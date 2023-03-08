Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been banned from buying tickets to the team's UEFA Champions League match against Napoli on March 15 in Italy.

The Italian Interior Ministry have forbidden the Serie A side from making tickets available for travelling supporters to the second leg of the round-of-16 tie.

The first fixture, which Napoli won 2-0 in Germany, saw violent clashes between both sets of fans resulting in multiple arrests and three away fans left injured.

Played on February 21, the clash resulted in nine Eintracht Frankfurt fans apprehended by police after an attack on Napoli fans at a bar on Schweizer Strasse prior to kick-off.

"Eintracht Frankfurt was informed late last night by UEFA that the Italian Ministry of the Interior is this morning going to issue an injunction against SSC Napoli, whereby the club is prohibited from selling tickets to Eintracht Frankfurt supporters for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 15 March," read an Eintracht Frankfurt statement.

"This would also include the total away allocation of 2,700 tickets, of which 2,400 are in the away section, which Eintracht Frankfurt is entitled to under UEFA regulations.

The Italian Interior Ministry enforced the ban after Eintracht Frankfurt fans attacked Napoli supporters in the first leg of the tie ©Getty Images

Napoli now have to defend the first-leg lead at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

It is not the first time that Die Adler fans have caused problems for their club.

Eintracht Frankfurt was fined following a clash in Marseille at a group stage fixture in September.

A hostile atmosphere forced riot police to intervene before kick-off and late on to settle disorder as opposing fans threw flares and fireworks at each other.

A large-scale police operation had prevented fan violence before the game, which was classified as very high risk.

Frankfurt also put out a statement distancing itself from an alleged Nazi salute by a fan captured on video before the game.