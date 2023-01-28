The organisers of the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games has sent out invitations to the heads of delegations of the 136 University Sports Federations expected to compete at the event.

In March, representatives of the countries and territories and their wider delegations, are to travel to Chengdu to visit the facilities for the Games, where they will be updated on its preparations.

The delegations are to inspect all 46 competition venues, as well as hear the Organising Committee's latest report on the preparations, and even eat food in the restaurant for athletes at Chengdu 2021.

Facilities are to be inspected by delegates heading to Chengdu ©Chengdu 2021

A one-day trip is to be arranged with delegates to experience the "unique culture" in the host city.

The Head of Delegations Spring Meeting will also allow information to be shared and questions to be answered by the organisers prior to the Games, which are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 this year.

Two years ago, the Games was scheduled to take place, but this was delayed on several occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions in China.