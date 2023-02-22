The major Olympic Hub at Long Beach is to receive $30 million (£24.8 million/€28.2 million) to help the city re-align the shoreline in time for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics when the area will host eight Olympic sports.

"If Long Beach is on the map for such an international event, we need to really push for all the funding requests that we can for this city and look at the ageing infrastructure we have," Long Beach Public Works spokeswoman Joy Contreras said.

"We know this area of Long Beach in particular has certainly been waiting a long time for more green space."

Long Beach Waterfront is scheduled to host BMX, water polo, triathlon and open water swimming during LA 2028.

The funding for announced by United States House of Representatives member for California's 42nd district Robert Garcia.

"This is an enormous opportunity to reconnect and create new green space while building a new gateway into Downtown and West Long Beach," Garcia said in a statement.

This is an enormous opportunity to reconnect our community and create new green space — huge thanks to @secretarypete. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 21, 2023

The funding provides half of the finances needed to complete the project.

This involves the demolition of the existing northbound lane of Shoreline Drive, rerouting traffic, the removal of old landscaping and work on utilities.

The western portion of Shoreline is expected to be widened to allow for two-way traffic between the Ocean Boulevard and Seventh Street area of the city.

A cycle lane connecting Seventh Street to the Los Angeles River Trail is also set to be constructed.

Sailing is set to take place off Long Beach and rowing and canoeing has been listed for the Long Beach Marine Stadium.

Handball is expected to take place at the Long Beach Arena.

The LA 2028 Olympics are scheduled to open on July 14 2028.