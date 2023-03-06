Joma, an official sponsor of the Ukrainian national football team, has sparked outrage in the country after designing next season's home and away kits for Russian club side Zenit Saint Petersburg which is supported by Vladimir Putin and owned by energy giant Gazprom.

The Spanish apparel company also produce equipment for Russian Premier League clubs CSKA Moscow and FC Akhmat Grozny.

In July of last year, the Ukrainian Football Association claimed that Joma had stopped cooperation with Russia and Belarus.

"Dear fans, we are no less surprised and outraged than you by the news that Joma becomes a technical sponsor of one of the Russian clubs," Joma Ukraine wrote on Instagram.

"Our company is 100% Ukrainian, where real patriots of Ukraine work.

"Since the first days of the war, we have been supporting our Armed Forces by purchasing and transferring to the front everything necessary for our victory.

"Some of our employees are now in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Joma are the official kit supplier of Ukraine's national team ©Getty Images

Joma Ukraine claimed that they did not support in any way the deal with Zenit Saint Petersburg, which Putin has supported since he was a child and was taken over by Gazprom in 2006.

The Russian gas giant has been sanctioned by several entities since Putin's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, including the European Union, United States and United Kingdom.

"We do not have a double view of this situation, our position is unequivocal," Joma Ukraine wrote on Instagram.

"Sponsorship of Russian sports is an irresponsible act that we cannot support.

"But we have to wait for official information.

"So far, we have contacted the central office of Joma Sport for clarification and an official comment on this situation."

In addition to the national team, Joma is also partnered with domestic teams in Kryvbas and Metalist.





Carpathians, who were working with the company, parted ways to sign a contract with Nike.

FC Kryvbas has also spoken out against Joma.

"For us, as well as for the entire football community of Ukraine, it became an unpleasant surprise that the JOMA company was seen in cooperation with the club representing the country 404 [Russia]," read a statement from the club.

"There was a similar situation with another club before, but then the representatives of the Spanish brand assured that there was no - any official contracts.

"Back then, the equipment itself was basic and purchased from other countries, but this time the situation looks completely different."

Until Joma completely leaves Russia, FC Kryvbas has said that it will be forced to look for another supplier.