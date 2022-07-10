Balbuena and Wendel make use of new FIFA rule to suspend contracts with Russian clubs

Footballers Fabián Balbuena and Wendel have taken advantage of a new FIFA ruling and suspended their contracts with Russian sides Dynamo Moscow and Zenit Saint Petersburg, respectively, for the 2022-2023 season.

Last month, the global governing body announced an extension of the "temporary employment rules" which were introduced to help players and coaches affected by the war in Ukraine.

The regulations on the status and transfer of players introduced in March were adjusted to give foreign players and coaches the right to suspend their employment contracts in Russia until June 30 2023.

"Friends, I want to inform you that I am leaving the club for this season," Paraguayan Balbuena said in a statement.

"I have been thinking about this decision for a month and made it solely for family reasons.

"Thank you to the fans, staff, coaching staff, my teammates for this wonderful season, thank you so much!

"I wish Dynamo the greatest success in the coming season."

The club signed Balbuena on a free transfer after his contract with West Ham United expired.

Fabián Balbuena has claimed that he is suspending his contract in Russia purely for family reasons and not the war in Ukraine ©Getty Images

With 32 appearances, the defender helped them achieve a third-place finish in the Russian Premier League and a runners-up medal in the Russian Cup.

"We are certainly upset by Fabián's decision, but the club was prepared for the possible consequences of the recent decision by FIFA, [Dynamo] is actively working in the transfer market and will do everything possible to compensate for this loss," said Dynamo chief executive Pavel Pivovarov.

"We thank Fabian for the selfless game for Dynamo and his contribution to winning the bronze medal last season, we hope for his early return to our club."

Brazilian 24-year-old Wendel also suspended his contract with league winners Zenit and intends to sign for Flamengo in his home country.

Although the club is in talks with his agent, they have stated that it will be impossible to meet his wage demands.

As of July 4, a total of 4,889 citizens have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the nation, according to the United Nations, but it is feared the true death toll is far higher.