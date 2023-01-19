The Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games Organising Committee has secured rental of the Central Sports Centre's (COS) Olympic Preparation Centre (OPO) in Zakopane to host ski jumping at the multi-sport event.

The Wielka and Średnia Krokiew hills are set to be used for the summer version of ski jumping's debut at the European Games.

Access to both hills, the main building of the COS, parking lot and outdoor areas has been secured from June 15 to July 5.

The Średnia Krokiew hill is due to be used for women's, men's and mixed doubles competition from June 27 to 29, and Wielka Krokiew for women's and men's events on June 30 and July 1.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 President Marcin Nowak, his Polish Ski Association counterpart Adam Małysz, director of the COS-OPO in Zakopane Sebastian Danikiewicz, Małopolska Region Marshal Witold Kozłowski, Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism Kamil Bortniczuk and Secretary of State in the Ministry of Sport and Tourism Andrzej Gut-Mostowy were all present for the signing of the contract.

Nowak expressed his delight at securing the iconic venue for the European Games, with Zakopane a regular stop on the International Ski and Snowboard Federation's Ski Jumping World Cup.

"We are very happy that the Zakopane ski jumps, as planned, are joining the group of facilities of the European Games," he said.

"Wielka Krokiew is an object that remembers the great triumphs of our great jumpers, from Stanisław Marusarz, through to Adam Małysz, Kamil Stoch or Dawid Kubacki.

"We hope that the European Games will be an opportunity to write a continuation of this great story."

Bortniczuk underlined the importance of staging the European Games for Poland, and expressed delight at the Government's support.

"I am glad that the COS-OPO Zakopane ski jumps are officially joining the competition arenas," he said.

"The Games, which will be held in Poland this year, are a new quality on the sports map of Europe.

"For the first time, they will be held in a European Union country, and their sports programme will be exceptionally rich.

"We support the organisation of the third European Games Kraków-Małopolska in various ways, [including] PLN 250 million (£46.7 million/$57.4 million/€53.2 million) in funds for investments in sports facilities in the cities where the competitions will take place.

"It is an investment in the future."

Zakopane is a regular FIS Ski Jumping World Cup host, with the summer version of the sport set to be held on an artificial surface at the European Games ©Getty Images

Gut-Mostowy added that the European Games could "show that Poland is a safe country, that it is worth visiting, and our hospitality and high quality of tourist services encourage people to choose Poland as a holiday or weekend destination".

European Olympic Committees President Spyros Capralos recently met with the Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss preparations for the Games.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is the third edition of the European Games, following on from Baku in 2015 and Minsk in 2019.

For Olympic sports on the programme, it is set to form a part of the Paris 2024 qualification process.