Three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat has claimed that a member of the group investigating the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has leaked sensitive information.

The Oversight Committee has been created by the Indian Sports Ministry and tasked with investigating the national governing body.

Phogat, who was among those to accuse Singh of sexual misconduct, has taken to social media claiming that an unnamed member of the five-person committee had leaked information to the press.

"It has come to my recent awareness that a sportsperson member of the Oversight Committee has been allegedly leaking contents of the complaint of sexual harassment while reading certain media reports since yesterday," Phogat posted on Twitter.

"Being a sportsperson it is extremely disheartening to see a fellow sports-person member of the Oversight Committee has behaved so recklessly.

"Their attitude towards women is evident from such behaviour.

Requirement of action against a member of oversight committee for leaking sensitive information to the press.

"It is even more appalling that this sportsperson is a member of both the committees enquiring upon the sexual harassment allegations against high-ranking office bearers of the WFI.

"All this has placed great mistrust towards the committee proceedings.

"I am feeling let down at the not just weak but also strategic attempts of this committee member towards what should have been a fair and just investigation."

Phogat called for the member in question to be removed immediately from the Oversight Committee "for using his position in such a manner."

"The concern is not limited to the proceedings of this investigation itself as I'm sure that the former President is finding support from this member," added Phogat.

"This member has been acting against the interest of women from day one.

"The lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by this sportsperson was shocking during the proceedings of the committee.

"I request this matter to be investigated and all necessary actions to be taken immediately."

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harrasment ©Getty Images

Phogat has won three Commonwealth Games titles, with victories coming at Glasgow 2014, Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

The 28-year-old is also an Asian Games champion, triumping at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and a two-time world medallist.

The Oversight Committee, led by Olympic bronze medallist boxer and Indian Olympic Association Athletes Commission chair Mary Kom, has been given another two weeks by the Indian Sports Ministry to submit its report.

Kom is joined on the committee by fellow London 2012 wrestling bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player Trupti Murgunde and ex-Sports Authority of India officials Radhica Sreeman and Rajesh Rajagopalan.

The Sports Ministry had suspended all activities of the WFI on January 21, leading to the cancellation of its Annual General Meeting.

This followed three days of protests from wrestlers in India's capital New Delhi calling for Singh's dismissal and the dissolution of the WFI.

Singh has denied all the allegations and claimed "there is a conspiracy" against him.

He has stepped aside until the investigation concludes.