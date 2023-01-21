Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step aside by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, while an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against him is active.

Singh has been accused of misconduct by members of the national team, most notably by three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, who promises to release the names of alleged victims to investigators.

Pressure from protesting wrestlers led to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) forming a seven-person committee to look into the accusations.

This group included boxing great Mary Kom, archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation President Sahdev Yadav.

Now, Thakur's announcement means an oversight committee will be formed to investigate on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"The names for the oversight committee will be announced tomorrow," said Thakur, according to Hindustan Times.

"Also, till the completion of the inquiry, the panel will look after the day-to-day activities of WFI."

As a result of the action taken by the Indian Government, the wrestlers ended their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

In a letter sent to the IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers made four demands to end their activism.

They requested the IOA form an investigation committee, for Singh to resign as WFI President, the dissolution of the WFI and for a new group to be formed to run the WFI with consultation from the wrestlers.

Indian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur requested the removal of Singh as WFI President while an investigation takes place ©Getty Images

Although the temporary standing down of Singh was forced by the Ministry and not the IOA, the wrestlers deemed this adequate enough.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya were part of the group, as was the first female Indian Olympic wrestling medallist, Sakshi Malik.

All three and Phogat held talks with Thakur for four hours the previous day, with Punia expressing gratitude to the Sports Minister.

"The union Sports Minister listened to our demands and has assured us that a proper investigation will be done," said Punia to Indian media.

"I thank him and we are hopeful that a fair probe will be done, hence we are calling off the protest."

Singh twice planned to hold a press conference, but has postponed both times.

He is now expected to speak publicly tomorrow, the same day as the WFI Annual General Meeting in Ayodhya.

Singh has denied the allegations, claiming "there is a conspiracy" against him.