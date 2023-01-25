Wrestlers who accused WFI President of sexual harassment claim not consulted on Oversight Committee

Three wrestlers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment have claimed that they were not consulted by the Indian Sports Ministry on the establishment of an Oversight Committee to investigate the national governing body.

India's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur appointed Olympic bronze medallist boxer and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Commission chair Mary Kom to head up a five-person Committee managing the WFI's affairs and investigating allegations of "sexual misconduct, financial irregularities and misgovernance".

Kom had already been appointed to lead a seven-person IOA Committee to investigate the accusation.

Three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik accused Singh and other officials of misconduct and sexually harassing several women in the national set-up.

All three alleged on Twitter that they had not been consulted by the Ministry on the composition of the Oversight Committee.

"We were assured that we would be consulted before the Oversight Committee was formed," all three posted from their accounts.

"It is very sad that we were not even consulted before the formation of this Committee."

The Sports Ministry had suspended all activities of the WFI on Saturday (January 21), leading to the cancellation of its Annual General Meeting.

This followed three days of protests from wrestlers in India's capital New Delhi calling for Singh's dismissal and the dissolution of the WFI.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has stepped aside for the duration of the investigation ©YouTube

Kom was joined by fellow London 2012 bronze medallist in wrestling Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player Trupti Murgunde and ex-Sports Authority of India officials Radhica Sreeman and Rajesh Rajagopalan on the Oversight Committee.

It has been granted one month to complete its investigation.

Singh has denied all the allegations and claimed "there is a conspiracy" against him.

He has stepped aside until the investigation concludes.