Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has been placed on the United States sanctions list but insists it will "in no way limit my activities".

The US marked the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by announcing sweeping new sanctions against several high-ranking Russian officials.

Among those includes Matytsin with the US Department of State taking actions in a bid to "increase the costs on President [Vladimir] Putin’s regime".

"All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Board 14024, which authorises sanctions with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," a statement from the US Department of State read.

"As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the persons above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control].

"In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

"All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt.

"These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person."

The US Department of State has imposed sanctions on several Russian politicians linked to President Vladimir Putin, right, including Oleg Matytsin, left, appointed Sports Minister in January 2020 ©Getty Images

Matytsin, appointed Russian Sports Minister in January 2020, told Russia’s official state news agency TASS that the sanctions would not impact on his job in the Government.

"The US sanctions will in no way limit my activities as Sports Minister," Matytsin said.

"We now have many tasks to implement the sports development strategy until 2030.

"The task is to create the most national, independent, self-sufficient and strong sports system."

Matytsin was elected as President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) in 2015 before being re-elected for a second term in 2019.

He formally stepped aside as FISU President in March 2021 in accordance with sanctions against Russia in response to the cover-up of a state-sponsored doping programme, with Swiss official Leonz Eder replacing him on an interim basis.

Under the sanctions, Russian Government officials were banned from holding positions at organisations which are signed up to the World Anti-Doping Code, which FISU is.

The World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions, watered down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, came to an end last December.

Despite the lifting of the restrictions, Eder remains Acting President of FISU with Matytsin continuing to delegate his responsibilities.

Speaking last December, Matytsin claimed that he can "return at any time as soon as I deem it necessary to assume the duties of President".

FISU told insidethegames that it would make no comment at this stage.

A wave of sanctions imposed by several countries to mark the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine saw Russian Ice Hockey Federation President Vladislav Tretiak targetted by Canada ©Getty Images

The first anniversary last Friday (February 24) of Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a series of new sanctions by several countries.

Russian Ice Hockey Federation President and triple Olympic champion Vladislav Tretiak has been sanctioned by the Canadian Government

The 70-year-old, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, who is a State Duma deputy, was included in a list of 129 individuals and 63 organisations alongside deputy Prime Ministers and members of the Russia Parliament.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, sanctioned International Olympic Committee (IOC) members Shamil Tarpishchev and Yelena Isinbayeva.

The Presidential decree issued by the Ministry of Economy also saw honorary IOC members Vitaly Smirnov and Alexander Popov targetted.

Under the sanctions the individuals are banned from entering Ukraine for 50 years and their financial assets in the country are blocked.