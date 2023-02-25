Joud has been named as the mascot for the 2023 International Judo Federation (IJF) World Judo Championships, which are set to be held in Doha, Qatar.

The logo and branding of the event was revealed earlier this year, with the event now having a "face" after the revealing of the mascot.

Joud was revealed to young judo athletes at the Team Qatar village during the Qatar National Sports Day, which was held on February 14.

Doha is set to be the first city in the Gulf region to host the IJF World Judo Championships ©Getty Images

Last year's World Championships were held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with Japan topping the overall medals table with six golds, four silvers and three bronzes.

The 2023 World Judo Championships are due to take place from May 7 to 14 at the Ali bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena in Doha.