The German Olympic Sports Federation (DOSB) have launched an initiative in solidarity with Ukraine during the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Thomas Weikert, President of the DOSB, expressed his thoughts on the situation of the Ukrainians.

"One year ago, this terrible war began in Europe and today we remember the many victims," said Weikert.

"At the same time, I am deeply impressed by the solidarity and support that sport in Germany has shown towards the Ukrainian people, especially Ukrainian athletes.

"From small clubs to large associations, from private aid transports to the commitment of 'Athletes for Ukraine' to inviting top athletes to train at federal and Olympic Training Centres, help was and is being provided quickly and unbureaucratically."

DOSB chief executive Torsten Burmester had a meeting with Ukrainian athletes at the Olympic Training Centre for Berlin, where State Secretary Juliane Seifert was also involved.

The DOSB are launching a campaign to encourage people to donate to Ukranian athletes ©DOSB

"Our federations and the structures of high-performance sport show solidarity and have offered significant support to Ukrainian athletes who have come to Germany for a shorter or longer period of time, so that they are not deprived of their sporting careers by the Russian aggression," said Burmester.

"In order to continue these activities, we need more support.

"Therefore, I am grateful that State Secretary Juliane Seifert has promised today that these measures for Ukrainian top athletes will be supported unbureaucratically with federal funds in the future."

The DOSB collaborated with the German Sports Aid foundation to fund more than 70 projects that aim to hold short-term accommodation for Ukrainian athletes.

The DOSB is encouraging people to donate to help their movement, using the slogan "Athletes help athletes".