DOSB vows to change following external review into last months of Hörmann tenure

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has vowed to carry out future work with "fairness, transparency, respect and appreciation" following the publication of an external report into the organisation's culture.

The report was commissioned to investigate events within the DOSB from May and December of last year which led to the downfall of former President Alfons Hörmann.

Hörmann and chief executive Veronika Rücker left the organisation after claims there was a "culture of fear" at the DOSB.

The report, led by Christa Thiel and Clemens Basdorf, determined that there had been "no criminally relevant misconduct" but said aspects of the organisation needed to change.

The DOSB Bureau has claimed that it will continue a cultural development process by focusing on the needs of employees and building trust with each other.

Former DOSB vice-president Thiel and Basdorf, a former judge at the Federal Court of Justice, were enlisted to carry out the review after an anonymous letter claimed there was a "culture of fear" within the organisation under Hörmann’s leadership.

Some staff were said to have been brought "mentally and psychologically over the limits of what they could take".

Alfons Hörmann resigned as DOSB President after an anonymous letter alleged a "culture of fear" within the organisation, leading to the external review ©Getty Images

A promise to be more transparent in regard to consulting services used has also been made by the DOSB, while it says it will promote acceptance among all parties involved and better explain the background of any management changes.

The Bureau has apologised for the "false suspicions and climate of mistrust" but stressed that "we are not responsible for the events in the DOSB last year."

Thiel and Basdorf discovered that more than €700,000 (£614,500/$684,000) had been spent on consultancy services, which led to questions of embezzlement following the case of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA head Michel Platini.

The pair were on trial after a FIFA payment of CHF2 million (£1.6 million/$2 million/€1.9 million) to Platini for consultancy services in 2011.

They were acquitted but may face another trial after the Public Ministry of the Swiss Confederation appealed the decision.

Basdorf firmly rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing.

"We are not in the area of embezzlement because there is no intent to damage the association," he said.

"Admittedly, a surprising amount of money was spent.

"But infidelity in the criminal sense includes the infliction of a financial disadvantage, and that must be intentional, which was certainly not the case."