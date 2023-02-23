The British Government plans to establish an independent regulator for English football with powers to block clubs from joining the European Super League and other potential breakaway competitions and conduct "stronger due diligence on sources of wealth".

A regulator had been recommended in a fan-led review chaired by the Member of Parliament Tracey Crouch.

Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal formed six of the 12 clubs who agreed to join a proposed European Super League in April 2021.

The project effectively collapsed within two days after an angry response from supporters, who were joined by domestic leagues, UEFA, FIFA and politicians in criticising the Super League.

The regular would have the power to prevent English clubs from "joining new competitions that do not meet a predetermined criteria".

The Premier League's owners' and directors' test came under fire after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund took over Newcastle United ©Getty Images

Another of the moves announced by the British Government is a strengthened owners' and directors' test, including "stronger due diligence on sources of wealth and a requirement for robust financial planning".

The suitability of the Premier League's owners' and directors' test has been criticised as insufficient, and so has a similar test managed by the English Football League because of financial difficulties and poor management at numerous clubs.

Human rights campaigners have criticised the takeover of Newcastle United by the Saudi state-owned Public Investment Fund in October 2021, and concerns have also been raised over Qatari interest in Manchester United from banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

A human rights clause in the owners' and directors' test proposed by Amnesty International in August 2020 has yet to be added.

The Government white paper outlining proposals for future legislation also includes greater fan representation and a fairer distribution of money in English football's pyramid.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed that the changes would "put fans back at the heart of football, protect the rich heritage and traditions of our much-loved clubs and safeguard the beautiful game for future generations".

Manchester United, currently the subject of a takeover bid from a Qatar-based consortium, are among the Premier League clubs who have given a cautious greeting to news that an independent football regulator is to be appointed in England ©Getty Images

The Premier League said it would "carefully consider the Government’s plan" with its 20 clubs, and argued it would make England "the first major nation to make football a Government-regulated industry".

It claimed it was already strengthening its ownership rules and providing £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion/€1.8 billion) in financial support to the "wider game" in a three-year cycle.

"We appreciate the Government’s commitment to protect the Premier League’s continued success," the Premier League said.

"It is vital that regulation does not damage the game fans love to watch in the deepest professional pyramid in the world, or its ability to attract investment and grow interest in our game.

"We will now work constructively with stakeholders to ensure that the proposed Government regulator does not lead to any unintended consequences that could affect the Premier League’s position as the most-watched football league in the world, reduce its competitiveness or put the unrivalled levels of funding we provide at risk."