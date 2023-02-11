A22 Sports Management, the company behind the European Super League (ESL), is aiming to persuade clubs outside of the perceived continental elite initially targeted to revive the project.

The Netherlands is one country that A22 hopes to influence.

The country currently holds sixth place in UEFA's league ranking but only the winners of top division the Eredivisie automatically qualify for the Champions League group stage with a maximum of one other club able to join them.

A22 released a new 10-point manifesto for the ESL which aims to influence debate prior to a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) at the end of March.

The proposal states an expansion from the original 16 elite clubs to 60-80 teams would take place, all while still playing in their domestic leagues, and a divisional structure is implemented.

Following the announcement of the manifesto earlier this week, co-founder of A22 John Hahm travelled to Amsterdam to hold talks with league representatives.

The European Court of Justice is due to produce a ruling on a claim for the Super League Company against UEFA ©Getty Images

After a failed attempt to lure the top clubs of Europe, the company could find more success with teams on the fringes of qualifying for UEFA flagship club competitions.

The governing body stated it would sanction clubs that signed on with the ESL.

The Court is due to rule on a claim brought by the Super League Company that UEFA does not have the right to block its members from joining unauthorised competitions.

Earlier this month, the Madrid High Court restored an injunction to protect clubs from UEFA sanctions.

It stated "that the conduct of UEFA and FIFA against the Super League project cannot be justified as a protection of the general interests of European football" but could constitute "an unjustifiable abuse by those who hold a dominant position."

The Court claimed that FIFA and UEFA's objections to the project for the protection of European football is a weak excuse.

It said that the two organisations were blocking free competition and the freedom of enterprise with "anachronistic models".