A bid from last year's FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar has been submitted to buy English Premier League football club Manchester United.

The chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has launched a bid to take over the English giants from the Glazer family through his Nine Two Foundation.

He is the son of former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

The Glazers took full control of Manchester United in 2005 but are unpopular among the club's fanbase and are considering a sale of the club as they "explore strategic alternatives", reportedly seeking up to £7 billion ($8.5 billion/€8 million).

Yesterday marked a "soft deadline" for bidders to register their interest set by New York City-based investment banking firm the Raine Group which is managing the process, and Sheikh Jassim has confirmed he has submitted a proposal.

"Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United," a Nine Two statement read.

"The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and - above all - will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United once more.

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the Club supports.

"The vision of the bid is for Manchester United to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.

"More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops."

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is said to be a lifelong fan of English giants Manchester United, and is seeking to take over the club from the unpopular Glazer family ©Getty Images

Sheikh Jassim claims to be a lifelong fan of the club, who have lifted the English title a record 20 times and been crowned European champions three times.

Qatar held the FIFA World Cup in November and December last year, although it proved highly controversial because of the disputed bidding process and the oil and gas-rich Gulf state's human rights record.

The staging of the World Cup has added to Qatar's status as a major power within football.

State-owned company Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) has owned French football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) since 2011 and had been considering a smaller take in a Premier League club.

UEFA rules prevent two clubs with the same owner from taking part in its competitions, including the Champions League.

The BBC has reported that PSG President and European Club Association chair Nasser Al-Khelaifi is likely to be a key figure in any Qatari ownership bid, even without direct involvement in the club.

Sheikh Jassim's bid has reportedly insisted funding will not be provided by the Qatari Government and there is no overlap with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority or its subsidiary QSI.

London-based human rights group Fair Square has written to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin claiming no consortium of Qatari investors could "convincingly demonstrate their independence from the Qatari state".

A takeover of Manchester United by Qatari investors would also spark criticism over the Gulf state's treatment of migrant workers and its records on the rights of women and LGBT+ individuals.

Homosexuality can be punishable by death and the promotion of same-sex relationships is illegal in Qatar.

Qatar held last year's FIFA World Cup, although the tournament was shrouded in controversy over the host nation's human rights record ©Getty Images

It is believed British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the founder and chairman of chemicals group Ineos, also submitted a bid for Manchester United.

Ineos also owns French football club Nice and Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, is the title sponsor of the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team and backs the Ineos Britannia sailing team.

British newspaper The Telegraph has reported that a bid from a Saudi Arabia-based group has also been submitted for Manchester United.

The country's Public Investment Fund controversially took over Premier League club Newcastle United in 2021.

Manchester United is the fourth-richest football club in the world, according to Deloitte.