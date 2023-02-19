Ecuadorian Olympic Committee (COE) President Jorge Delgado has begun the year by updating National Federations on initiatives being undertaken by the organisation.

Delgado invited representatives from 21 national governing bodies based in Guayaquil with the objective of showing programmes promoted by COE, helped by funding from Panam Sports and the International Olympic Committee.

Delegates were also informed about how they can access associated benefits including training courses for coaches and judges, and assistance with competition or training bases.

During 2022, COE implemented international clinics, scholarships for 10 athletes set to compete at Paris 2024, support projects, talent identification, coaching grants, and social responsibility programmes, it was announced.

"This type of meeting is extremely important, for the strengthening of Ecuadorian sport, you are the head of the Olympic Movement of Ecuador, I do highlight it and I congratulate you on this initiative," said President of the Ecuadorian Weightlifting Federation Luis Zambrano.

Delegates from 21 National Federations were updated on COE's plans for the coming year ©COE

Representatives from Ecuador's badminton, basketball, handball, baseball, bowling, diving, canoeing, soccer, gymnastics, field hockey, karate, weightlifting, swimming, skating, softball, surfing, tennis, archery, triathlon, sailing and wushu federations were present.

"Grateful to the President for this invitation, for us as Federations it is important to have this approach because it allows us not only to express our problems, but also to offer that friendly hand to help in some way, teamwork is the only way to guide the better results," said Ecuadorian Triathlon Federation President Kerly Mora.

Delgado, a double Pan American Games swimming gold medallist at Cali 1971 and Mexico City 1975, is now due to travel to Quito, Cuenca and Manta to meet with NFs based in those cities.