Friedrich wins again in Innsbruck to seal IBSF World Cup four-man Crystal Globe

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich captured the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup four-man crown for the fifth straight season with another victory in Innsbruck.

British pilot Brad Hall threatened to claim the overall title for the first time heading into the final two events of the season but Friedrich secured back-to-back wins on the Austrian track to seal the Crystal Globe again.

Teaming up with Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller, Friedrich emerged victorious today in a combined time of 1min 40.17sec.

The German crew were 0.07 quicker than the British team after the first run before beating their rivals by 0.19 overall.

Hall’s team including Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett took silver for the second successive day in 1:40.36.

There were two Germany teams on the podium as Johannes Lochner, Florian Bauer, Erec Bruckert and Christian Rasp sealed bronze in 1:40.54.

Friedrich finished the season at the top of the four-man standings with 1,737 points after winning five of the eight events.

Laura Nolte, left, celebrates with push athlete Neele Schuten following their victory in Innsbruck ©IBSF

Hall came second with 1,707 after three golds and four silvers, while Lochner finished third with 1,570.

The two-woman World Cup season is also drawing to a close with Germany’s Laura Nolte boosting her title hopes with victory in Innsbruck.

Nolte and Neele Schuten were sitting in fourth place after the first run, 0.07 behind Americans Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love.

The German duo then posted a superb second run to snatch victory, winning in 1:45.18.

It was a German one-two, with Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig coming second in 1:45.19.

Switzerland’s Melanie Hasler and Nadja Pasternack completed the podium when clocking 1:45.24 for bronze as Humphries and Love missed out on a medal.

Nolte has taken the lead in the overall standings with 1,472 points before next week’s final event in Sigulda.

Kalicki is just 10 points behind Nolte, setting up a finale at the Latvian venue, while Humphries is third with 1,434.