UEFA have moved the Champions League football final from Turkey to Portugal, enabling fans of the two English clubs involved, Chelsea and Manchester City, to attend.

European football’s showpiece club match was set to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, however due to the country being placed on the United Kingdom Government’s red list, fans would not have been able to attend.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said that situation was "not an option" and so the game has been moved to the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, to enable 6,000 supporters from each team to attend.

Portugal is on the UK Government’s green list, meaning fans and players can attend the final without having to quarantine on their return.

UEFA said it did discuss moving the match to England, but that it was "not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements."

The stadium capacity for the match has yet to be finalised, however 6,000 tickets for each club went on sale today.

"Fans have had to suffer more than twelve months without the ability to see their teams live and reaching a Champions League final is the pinnacle of club football," said Čeferin.

"To deprive those supporters of the chance to see the match in person was not an option and I am delighted that this compromise has been found.

"Once again we have turned to our friends in Portugal to help both UEFA and the Champions League and I am, as always, very grateful to the Portuguese Football Federation and the Portuguese Government for agreeing to stage the match at such short notice.

"They have worked tirelessly in very tight time constraints in finding solutions for the many challenges that hosting a game of this magnitude presents.

"Whenever there has been an obstacle, they have been creative in the solutions presented and the success of staging this year’s final is entirely down to their hard work and persistence.

"We accept that the decision of the British Government to place Turkey on the red list for travel was taken in good faith and in the best interests of protecting its citizens from the spread of the virus but it also presented us with a major challenge in staging a final featuring two English teams.

"The difficulties of moving the final are great and the Football Association and the authorities made every effort to try to stage the match in England and I would like to thank them for their work in trying to make it happen.

"The Turkish Football Federation and the authorities have always been reliable partners of UEFA and Turkey has hosted many UEFA events over the years with great success.

"I hope to be in Istanbul and Turkey for a Champions League final and many other events in the near future.

"I hope the final will be a symbol of hope at the re-emergence of Europe from a difficult period and that the fans who travel to the game will once again be able to lend their voices to showcase this final as the best in club football."

The two teams involved in the Champions League final, scheduled to be played on Saturday May 29, kicking off at 9pm CEST, met in the Premier League last weekend, with Chelsea winning 2-1.